scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 597,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCPH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. 6,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $7.96.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 762,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,973,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 762,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $188,420.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCPH. Cowen began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

