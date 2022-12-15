Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0082

Secret (SIE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and approximately $10,157.52 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00122654 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00229118 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00041073 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00851216 USD and is down -7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,852.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.