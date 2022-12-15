Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $49.69 million and $588,880.92 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013010 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019816 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00236681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

