Seneca House Advisors Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Seneca House Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

