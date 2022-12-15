SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Up 14.8% in November

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNES traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.08. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.