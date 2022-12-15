Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the November 15th total of 768,600 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 120,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 65,904 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SRTS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,196. The company has a market cap of $107.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.60. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRTS shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

