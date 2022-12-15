ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $40,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 29.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow stock traded down $15.88 on Thursday, reaching $402.51. 12,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,371. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 422.62, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $667.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.81.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

