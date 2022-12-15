Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Update

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. SES has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $504.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SES will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SES from €10.00 ($10.53) to €9.50 ($10.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on SES from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.00 ($8.42) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on SES in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €6.50 ($6.84) price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

