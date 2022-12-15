Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 29,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 648,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 61,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 204,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,183,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of SEVN stock traded up 0.05 on Thursday, reaching 9.19. 17,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.54. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of 9.02 and a 1 year high of 11.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

