Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $5,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $818,100.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $965,400.00.

NYSE DUOL traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.34. 332,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,253. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

