Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the November 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharps Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Sharps Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STSS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,784. Sharps Technology has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

