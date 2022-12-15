Shaw Communications, Inc. Announces 1 Dividend of $1.19 (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) declared a 1 dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.185 per share on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Shaw Communications Stock Performance
See Also
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.