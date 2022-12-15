Shentu One Day Volume Hits $3.26 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Shentu has a total market cap of $66.11 million and $3.26 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shentu has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00004328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,557,554 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

