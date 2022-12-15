Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

NYSE:SHW opened at $248.68 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

