Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

OnTheMarket Stock Performance

OnTheMarket stock remained flat at GBX 72 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,124. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.24. The company has a market cap of £54.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.86), for a total value of £22,750 ($27,910.69).

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.