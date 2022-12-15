Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Cohort Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of CHRT traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 450 ($5.52). 30,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 436.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 487.54. Cohort has a 52 week low of GBX 384 ($4.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 580 ($7.12). The company has a market cap of £186.19 million and a PE ratio of 2,063.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.
