Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Cohort Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CHRT traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 450 ($5.52). 30,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 436.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 487.54. Cohort has a 52 week low of GBX 384 ($4.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 580 ($7.12). The company has a market cap of £186.19 million and a PE ratio of 2,063.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

