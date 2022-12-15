Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Rises By 108.8%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the November 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFNTF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 4Front Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on 4Front Ventures in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

4Front Ventures Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 199,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. 4Front Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.