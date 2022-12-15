Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Expands By 146.8%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 146.8% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

