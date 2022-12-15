Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Expands By 146.8%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 146.8% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.