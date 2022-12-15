Short Interest in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Increases By 14.4%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,612,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Berry Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Berry by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Berry by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,938. The company has a market capitalization of $590.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Berry had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $376.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Berry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

