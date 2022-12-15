Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Increases By 39.8%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the November 15th total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Better Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.36. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Better Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

