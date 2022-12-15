Short Interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Rises By 81.7%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 974,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Bit Brother Price Performance
Bit Brother stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,353. Bit Brother has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.
Bit Brother Company Profile
