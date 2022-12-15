Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Increases By 90.3%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGB. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 103.7% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 988,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 503,308 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,788,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,314,000 after buying an additional 353,095 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,167,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 218,841 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 80.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 172,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 138.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 220,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 127,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Price Performance

NYSE:BGB remained flat at $10.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,647. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.