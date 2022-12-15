Short Interest in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Declines By 32.6%

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the November 15th total of 48,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

CBNK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. 11,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $27.56.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 20.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBNK. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

