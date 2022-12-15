Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Declines By 32.6%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 15th total of 559,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 102,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,267. The company has a market cap of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Stories

