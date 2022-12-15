Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Drops By 71.4%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clicks Group Stock Down 1.7 %

CLCGY traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 843. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through approximately 837 stores, and 673 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

