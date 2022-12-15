Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Declines By 27.6%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLS Holdings USA Trading Up 15.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 49,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. CLS Holdings USA has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Get CLS Holdings USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CLS Holdings USA from GBX 255 ($3.13) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.