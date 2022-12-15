Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Drops By 60.1%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the November 15th total of 695,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 693.0 days.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $57.48 during trading on Thursday. 177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $91.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGEAF. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

