Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Expands By 42.4%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the November 15th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.21 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($28.95) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.42) to €26.40 ($27.79) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($31.05) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

