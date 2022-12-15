Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Increases By 19.3%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 740.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $46.59 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
