Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Increases By 19.3%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 740.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $46.59 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

