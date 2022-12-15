Short Interest in dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Decreases By 88.2%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
Shares of dotdigital Group stock remained flat at $1.10 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. dotdigital Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.10.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
