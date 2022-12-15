Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Rises By 72.9%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the November 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,760.0 days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Dowa stock remained flat at $30.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. Dowa has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

