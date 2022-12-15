Short Interest in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Rises By 24.1%

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

DPCS opened at $10.23 on Thursday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

