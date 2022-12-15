Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Decreases By 41.7%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECTM remained flat at $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,187. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $40.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 66.43% and a net margin of 86.89%. The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 25.26%. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

