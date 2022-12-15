Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Drops By 59.5%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELEZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Endesa from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,654. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.