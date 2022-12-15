Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Decreases By 36.5%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 345,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.2 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EGHSF remained flat at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

