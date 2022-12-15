Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Expands By 108.4%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the November 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lasertec Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS LSRCY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 85,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,627. Lasertec has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $62.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

