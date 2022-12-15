Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Grows By 125.0%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Manganese X Energy Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,785. Manganese X Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.
About Manganese X Energy
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manganese X Energy (MNXXF)
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.