Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Rises By 96.9%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ MHUA traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,103. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $14.94.
About Meihua International Medical Technologies
