Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Rises By 96.9%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ MHUA traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,103. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles.

