Short Interest in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Decreases By 28.5%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 753,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. Research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

