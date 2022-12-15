Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Expands By 61.2%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MURGY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($254.74) to €246.00 ($258.95) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($347.37) to €350.00 ($368.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($268.42) to €270.00 ($284.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($255.79) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.75.

OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 34,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

