Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Declines By 29.5%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 878,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.6 days.
Perseus Mining Stock Performance
Perseus Mining stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 15,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,293. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.57.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
