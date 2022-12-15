Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Declines By 29.5%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 878,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

Perseus Mining stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 15,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,293. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

