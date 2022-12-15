Short Interest in Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Grows By 31.0%

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Pexip Holding ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Pexip Holding ASA stock remained flat at $1.32 on Thursday. Pexip Holding ASA has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.
Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pexip Holding ASA (PXPHF)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.