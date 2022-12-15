Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Grows By 68.9%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the November 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Predictive Oncology Trading Down 1.7 %

POAI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,619. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Institutional Trading of Predictive Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $44,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the third quarter worth $65,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

