Short Interest in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Rises By 50.0%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS PIFMY remained flat at $22.44 on Thursday. 61 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $24.32.
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
