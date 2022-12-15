Short Interest in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Rises By 50.0%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS PIFMY remained flat at $22.44 on Thursday. 61 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $24.32.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The company offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.