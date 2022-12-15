Short Interest in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Drops By 40.0%

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUMU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 80,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Qumu has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QUMU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

