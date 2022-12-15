Short Interest in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Decreases By 22.7%

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 85.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,798. The firm has a market cap of $408.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.50%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

