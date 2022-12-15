Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Grows By 24.2%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,372,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 1,105,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.7 days.

Recruit Price Performance

Shares of RCRRF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Recruit has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.