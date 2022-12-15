Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rises By 34.8%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the November 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

SBRA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,415. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -157.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after purchasing an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 193,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

