Short Interest in SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Expands By 12.6%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,285.5 days.

Shares of SALRF stock remained flat at $33.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Several analysts have commented on SALRF shares. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Danske upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.00.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

