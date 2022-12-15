Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Expands By 50.0%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sands China Trading Down 1.6 %

Sands China stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. Sands China has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

